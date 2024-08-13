Kritika Kamra Feels Fortunate to Join Show Backed by Powerhouse Producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor

Actress Kritika Kamra is thrilled that she’s earned the opportunity to work in an ambitious thriller series that has been mounted by two of India’s most diverse and powerful filmmakers. Her upcoming series "Gyaarah Gyaarah” is co-produced by two of India's leading production houses: the Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment and the renowned Dharma Productions.

Kritika Kamra expressed her immense gratitude for the opportunity to work with these industry giants. “Being part of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is a wish come true for multiple reasons. Firstly it’s such a unique thriller, that has multiple layers with an exciting element of time travel and multiverses. Secondly, every actor aspires to work with Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions, and I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to be associated with them. Karan and Guneet are incredible forces to reckon with, they have such diverse voices that also somehow click together. They are both known for their commitment to quality cinema and championing good stories and storytellers. I am thankful to Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar for believing in me to essay their female lead in a complex show like this one.

Kritika Kamra's involvement in Gyaarah Gyaarah is a significant project in her diverse filmography as she collaborates with some of the best in the business. Her last release Bambai Meri Jaan was produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and she’s currently shooting for Roy Kapur Films’ Matka King directed by multiple National Awards winner Nagraj Manjule.