Kritika Kamra Says It’s a “Privilege to Be a Protagonist Written by a Woman” in The Great Shamsuddin Family

The much-awaited trailer of The Great Shamsuddin Family is finally out, and audiences are already buzzing about Kritika Kamra’s presence in it that feels real and lived in. Slated to premiere on 12th December on Jio Hotstar, the film marks the return of Anusha Rizvi, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Peepli Live. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni and Sheeba Chadda, bringing together generations of stellar performers in a story rooted in emotion, humour and timely social relevance.

Kritika Kamra, who headlines the project, shared her excitement about the film and the journey of portraying a character crafted by a female filmmaker with a distinct voice. Kritika Kamra says “Being at the centre of a story written by a woman especially someone as sharp, thoughtful and fearless as Anusha is a privilege I deeply value. When I read the script of The Great Shamsuddin Family, I was instantly drawn to how authentic, layered and unapologetic her characters are. Women on screen are often boxed into stereotypes, but this story gives women the space to be flawed, funny, messy, vulnerable, assertive..everything at once.”

This film is also very special to me because it gave me the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team of women both behind and in front of the camera. Sharing screen space with legends like Farida ji and Dolly ji and perform with phenomenal actors like Sheeba ma’am, Juhi and Shreya has been a learning experience I will always cherish. I truly believe our film has warmth, joy and at the same time something deeply meaningful to say. I’m proud to be part of a narrative that celebrates complexity, womanhood and identity in such an honest way.”

Director Anusha Rizvi brings her signature grounding in realism, humour and social observation to this project, promising an experience that is sure to leave an impact. With its stellar cast, strong emotional core and relatable humour, The Great Shamsuddin Family is poised to be the perfect holiday watch for families to enjoy together as it arrives on Jio Hotstar on 12th December.