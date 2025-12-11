Krushna Abhishek shares why Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh roasted him on the sets of ‘Laughter Chefs 3’

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek spoke about a fun moment with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh on the sets of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3.’

The comedian revealed why Pawan ended up roasting him during the shoot. In a statement, Krushna shared, “All of us laughter chefs were very sure that we need a Bhojpuri expert if we’re going to make Bhojpuri dishes, and that’s when Pawan Ji walked in. Total sone pe suhaaga! His vibe, like his songs, is iconic. He sang, he danced with all of us, he brought that pure Bhojpuri sweetness that lifts the whole room.”

“Then he made us audition for a Bhojpuri film, roasted us, and guided us through the dishes of his state like a total pro. I thoroughly enjoyed testing out my Bhojpuri and he was such a sport, laughing at punchlines and coming up with some of his own. This treat from Bihar is not to be missed,” added the comedian.

The upcoming episode of the cooking competition-comedy show will feature Pawan Singh. He will be seen guiding the celebrity contestants as they prepare traditional Bhojpuri dishes. Season 3 of Laughter Chefs stars Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Jannat Zubair. This season also introduced new contestants such as Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee. Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Sokhi returned as the host and judge, respectively.

Meanwhile, speaking of Pawan Singh, he recently made headlines after filing a police complaint over threats from an individual claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang. He has lodged two separate complaints with the Mumbai Police following extortion threats reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pawan Singh reportedly received a phone call warning him against sharing the stage with Salman Khan. The caller allegedly threatened him with “serious consequences” if he went ahead with his planned performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor