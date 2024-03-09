Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic wins Miss World 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the coveted Miss World 2024 crown at a grand event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor. The First Runner-Up for the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant is Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon.

The competition featured 112 contenders vying for the coveted title. Sini Shetty represented India. However, she could not make it to the Top 4.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant with Former Miss World Megan Young.

The event was attended by several celebrities including actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

They all arrived in style to attend the event.

Kriti looked super stylish in a green gown. Pooja was seen donning a sequinned pink gown. Both Kriti and Pooja were part of the jury panel.

Karan Johar wore a black tuxedo.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Rubina Dilaik were also among the attendees. Artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar performed during the event. World 2019 title winner-turned-professional singer Toni Ann Singh was the special musical guest.

The beauty pageant returned to India after 28 long years. India last hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996 in which Irene Skliva of Greece won the title.

