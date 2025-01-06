"Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai": Abhishek Banerjee Hints at Jana's Role in India's Biggest Horror Comedy Universe

Maddock Films is set to redefine cinematic universes in India with its much-anticipated horror-comedy slate announcement, featuring projects like Thama, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh. Among the highlights is the beloved character Jana, portrayed by Abhishek Banerjee, who has already left an indelible mark in Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

The announcement has sparked speculation among fans about Jana's role in Maddock’s grand horror-comedy universe. With his knack for attracting ghosts and demons, Jana seems poised to become a pivotal character across the franchise, raising expectations for his appearance in upcoming projects.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Abhishek Banerjee said, “in Stree, Bhediya and Munjya the audience have seen Jana and about the other projects, well let’s just say Jana Bhooton (ghosts) aur Daanavo (demons) ka favourite hai toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai. But yes not just as an actor as someone who loves this genre this is a great start to 2025."