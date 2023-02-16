Kumar Sanu remembers composing 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise' with 100 musicians

Mumbai, Feb 16 Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu recalled composing the romantic track 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise' from the 1990 movie 'Aashiqui', directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring ARahul Roy, and Anu Aggarwal.

After listening to the performance of Bidipta Chakraborty on the popular song of the 90s, he went down memory lane and shared that while composing 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise', there were 100 music onboard.

He said: "Bidipta, your performance was really good. When we composed 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise', there were 100 music onboard and today, hearing the band play, it sounded the same. The way you performed today, took us back to that era."

The popular singer, who had given several hits including 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' or 'Kurukshetra's 'Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana' and many more, graced the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 13' along with ace singer Anuradha Paudwal for a special episode of 'Glorious 90s'.

Anuradha, who has given voice to several popular tracks like 'Mujhe Neend Na Aaye', Dhak Dhak Karne Laga', also appreciated Bidipta for her performance, and said that she recreated the era of the 90s with her singing style.

"You transformed us to the 90s. We never sang for fame or money, we simply wanted to give our song a thousand per cent. Today, I'm remembering every person who has been a part of this successful journey. I would have never imagined that the singers of today would love us and sing the songs from the 90s. Your song has inspired me," she added.

Later in the show, Kumar Sanu also joined Bidipta on stage during the rendition of 'Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye'.

The top 8 contestants that performed during the show included Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar, Chirag Kotwal, Navdeep Wadali and Shivam Singh.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

