Kumar Sanu To Host Community Durga Puja In Mumbai

Kumar Sanu, who ruled the 1990s charts with his blockbuster renditions, is set to organise a "sarvajanik" (public) Durga Puja in Mumbai. The singer will be doing the Durga Puja as an ode to his Bengali roots. Elaborating on the same, the singer said, "Being born and raised in Kolkata, the strongest memory we Bengalis hold is celebrating Durga Puja as a community with great enthusiasm and excitement. I have been to different places all over the world and yet haven't felt the same emotions anywhere else, the way I used to as a child in Kolkata. Durga Puja has always been an extravagant affair for us and is celebrated with great zest."

He further mentioned, "To bring the same emotions closer to the city I call my home now, Mumbai, I have decided to organise a Durga Puja in Andheri this year. People like me, who are away from Kolkata and miss the flavour and essence of the kind of Durga Puja being held there, this celebration is for them. I want everyone to relive those emotions once again in the most authentic way possible."The gathering will be organised by Mumbai Bengali Cultural Association (MBCA) with an aim to promote Bengali art, culture, and heritage on a grand level.

The 'Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye' hitmaker added, "This festivity will come alive in all its grandeur with the huge idols of Goddess Durga and her children and will also have a theme based pandal. Authentic Bengali food and famous Bengali ADDA sessions will together be the icing on the cake for everyone joining us to make merry." The six-day programme will be held from October 1 to October 5 in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.