Kumar Vishwas hails Sardar Patel's legacy on his birth anniversary , congratulates India's win over Australia in Women's World Cup 2025

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 : Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their victory over Australia in the semifinal match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Vishwas lauded Patel's enduring legacy and urged citizens to draw inspiration from Patel's vision of a strong and united nation. "Bharat ki atma ka nirman agar swantranta senaniyu ne kiya hai to aaj jo Bharat ke sharir ka akaar hai uski nimrati mein jin mahan shilpi ka yogdan hai unka naam Sardar Patel hai..(If the soul of India was created by the freedom fighters, then the name of the great architect who contributed to the formation of the body is Sardar Patel), Vishwas told ANI.

He noted that on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, we remember the Iron Man of India, who dedicated his life to uniting the country. His determination and leadership continue to inspire generations.

"So, after 150 years, on this anniversary of his birth, today, aaj bharat kadam se kadam mila ke daud raha hai ( the whole of India is running together step by step). This is an indication that in the future, India will lead the world and guide it," added the acclaimed poet.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31. Since 2014, the day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, participated in by people from all walks of life.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting the 562 princely states of pre-independent India and helping establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

He passed away on December 15, 1950.

Meanwhile, India's women's cricket team has stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars of the match, forming a crucial partnership that helped India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI cricket. India successfully chased down 338/10 from Australia, with 9 balls to spare, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history.

Kumar Vishwas also expressed pride in the Indian women's cricket team's performance, commending their fighting spirit after the team defeated Australia in a match of the Women's World Cup. "The whole of India is proud of this strength and victory of India. Especially, I would like to congratulate Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire team.I wish that India would return with the World Cup," he added.

