Kunal Kemmu drives for an hour from Bandra to Mira Road to cast his vote with parents

Mumbai, May 20 Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently made his directorial debut with the comedy film ‘Madgaon Express’ stepped out earlier in the day and drove all the way from Bandra to Mira Road to cast his vote as he hold his domicile in Mira Road which comes under the Thane district.

The one side journey from Bandra to Mira Road takes about an hour. The actor’s family shifted to Mumbai after the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus in the 1990s. It was during this time Kunal ventured into acting as a child artiste with encouragement from his actor father.

After casting his vote, the actor uploaded a selfie on his social media handle showing off his inked finger. In the set of pictures, his family, including his parents and sisters, can also be seen showing off their inked fingers.

Earlier, he also uploaded a video on his Instagram appealing to everyone to step out and vote.

In his video, he said: “To shape India’s bright future, we all have a responsibility and our voice matters. Voting is a way that can become your voice, that’s tomorrow on Monday, May 20, 2024. Please vote in the Lok Sabha Elections for yourself, your family, and your country. Jai Hind.”

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor