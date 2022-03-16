Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Abhay' season 3 trailer released

The trailer for the third season of Kunal Kemmu starrer thriller series 'Abhay' was released on Wednesday.

Kunal Kemmu is back as a "determined cop" -investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh in 'Abhay 3' that also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rahul Dev, Divya Agarwal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh are also reprising their roles in the forthcoming season.

The two-minute intriguing trailer opens with a voice saying, "It is time to free humanity, that is stuck like a gravel, from the wheel of life."

The trailer sees Kunal in the titular role who faces many new unknown threats while trying to balance his professional and personal life.

Kunal said, "The stakes are higher in Abhay season 3 as the crimes get darker and more sinister and Abhay is at a crossroad as his professional and personal life get intertwined. This season charters into new territory both for the audiences and Abhay. Add to that, the exciting new cast members. I'm nervous and excited to present this season to the fans of the show and to the new audience that it finds".

Directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Zee Studios, 'Abhay 3' also stars Asha Negi returning as Sonam and Nidhi Singh as Khushboo, Abhay's straight-arrow cop colleague.

This season sees the entry of Dr Anant Sinha (played by Vijay Raaz), the head psychiatrist of the city asylum who has a mysterious alter ego and a cult following of devoted disciples (including Vidya Malvade's character, Nidhi).

There is also Rahul Dev's character, Avatar who is a fearless fighter, sharpshooter, and a threat to Abhay. And lastly, there is the addition of Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virwani who play social media influencers, Harleen and Kabir but with a dark side.

Excited about the forthcoming season, Ken Ghosh said, "After 2 successful seasons, it was challenging to come up with tactics to beat the success of earlier seasons, but challenges always push you to strive harder. Now, after completing the shoot and edit of S3, I am confident that viewers are in for another thrilling ride in S3 and that too, with an amazing cast to keep them on the edge of the seat".

Through the two-minute intriguing trailer, it's safe to say that the fans are in for a darker and edge-of the seat thriller season that will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from April 8, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

