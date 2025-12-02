Kunal Kemmu takes you on an unconventional journey of fatherhood in 'Single Papa' trailer

Mumbai, Dec 2 Netflix has unveiled the scintillating trailer of Kunal Kemmu's upcoming laughter ride, "Single Papa".

The preview introduces the viewers to Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old lovable man-child, whose mom still buys his underwear, and lives on the timely pocket money from his father. However, he leaves his boisterous Indian family absolutely shaken by announcing he’s adopting a baby.

The trailer provides an insight into Gaurav’s hilarious journey as he tries to balance baby bottles with bad decisions.

Along with Kemmu, the ensemble cast of the drama includes Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee, and Isha Talwar.

Talking about playing Gaurav, Kemmu said, “Playing Gaurav has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The character is flawed, funny, and fiercely loving… just like so many real-life single parents. I think audiences will see themselves and their families in this show. The warmth of every character is what makes this show so special and wholesome!”

Prajakta Koli, who will be seen as Namrata, Gaurav’s sister, shared, “Single Papa highlights what a perfectly imperfect Indian family looks like. Noisy, loving, opinionated, dramatic, but always there for each other. I am a single child, so I never understood what bickering with siblings felt like before Single Papa. The banter with Kunal, the arguments, the affection, just flowed naturally. I think it’s a perfect show to binge-watch with your family.”

Neha Dhupia, aka the assertive no-nonsense Romilla Nehra, added, “As a parent myself, what touched me the most about Single Papa is how honestly it portrays the chaos, tenderness, and imperfections that make families what they are. Parenting is never linear, never perfect, and the show captures that beautifully. It blends humour and heart in a way that feels deeply real. Being a part of this world was incredibly fulfilling, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the warmth, madness, and love we’ve created.”

"Single Papa" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor