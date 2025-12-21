Kunal Kemmu: You can't fake laughter

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is receiving a lot of good response to his recently released streaming series ‘Single Papa’, has said that one can’t fake laughter.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the show, and shared what it takes to mount a film like ‘Madgaon Express’, which marked his directorial debut.

He told IANS, “I always say that for an actor, acting is for free. A major part of an actor’s job is waiting, that’s what you get paid for. Similarly, as a writer, I can speak for myself, I wanted to tell the story, so I wrote it. I didn't. Did I know how to mount it? No, I had no idea. Did I know I was going to direct it? No. At best, I thought, ‘Maybe I'll just play one of the parts of the three friends’. But it's been its own journey. I wrote it in 2015 and like seven years later, you know, somebody read it and said that I really like this”.

He further mentioned, “The producers said, ‘We should make it’. And I was like, ‘Okay’, they said, ‘You should direct it’. I was like, ‘Great, let's do it’. And then things when they have to fall in place, they fall into place. So I would be lying to you if I gave you a solid answer of saying this is what it takes to mount a film because it takes a lot and sometimes it takes nothing. Like I said, if your stars are in your favor, it'll happen like that or it might just not happen. But I'm very happy that for me it did happen and it happened at the right place. It happened with the right people”.

“It was interesting to be in that trailer launch when there was silence and I was so nervous, saying, ‘I don't know what's going to happen’. But I remember when it played, the room went berserk. I think that's the good thing with laughter. It's pretty much like being on stage because it's so natural. You can't fake laughter. You can either laugh or you can't laugh”, he added.

