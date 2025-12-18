Kyle MacLachlan applauds Elizabeth Berkley as 'Showgirls' celebrates its 30th anniversary

Los Angeles [US], December 18 : Thirty years after the release of the 1995 drama 'Showgirls', Kyle MacLachlan has praised his former co-star Elizabeth Berkley for finally receiving recognition for her performance in the cult classic.

MacLachlan said, "It's really nice to see Elizabeth get some credit and sort of relish in this newfound love for the film," the 'Fallout' star told People.

Helmed by director Paul Verhoeven, the movie told the story of a young woman who makes her way to Las Vegas where she has aspirations of making it as a showgirl and dancer.

Berkley starred as ambitious drifter Nomi Malone, while MacLachlan played seedy casino entertainment director Zack Carey, alongside Gina Gershon as Cristal Connors. At the time of release, Berkley faced severe criticism and personal setbacks. "I took a beating, guys. It was painful. I felt isolated," she recalled at an anniversary screening in Austin, Texas, according to People.

MacLachlan admitted he had also distanced himself from the project initially, but noted the movie's perception has shifted over the years. "Now, of course, it has a whole other life. It's inadvertently funny. It provides entertainment, though not in the way I think it was originally intended," he said, reported People.

Both actors have since moved on to new projects. Berkley recently appeared in the Ryan Murphy legal drama All's Fair, while MacLachlan is starring in the second season of the Prime Video series Fallout, reprising his role as vault leader Hank MacLean.

Reflecting on Berkley's journey, MacLachlan said, "She took a pretty hard knock on that. It's nice to see that she's kinda emerged from it and found a place of comfort with it," according to People.

Showgirls' 30th anniversary has also seen Berkley reclaim her narrative around the film, celebrating the enduring fan support and cult status it has achieved over the decades.

