Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Change Son's Name, couple are still yet to reveal the real name

American businesswoman Kylie Jenner and American rapper Travis Scott who recently gave birth to a boy informed that they changed their son's name from Wolf, but the couple still yet to reveal the new name of their son.

Kylie Jenner on her Instagram story shared this news, she wrote "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN'T WOLF ANYMORE,". "WE JUST REALLY DIDNT FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE."

Travis and Kylie also have a daughter together Stormi who is turned four now. The two have been in a relationship since 2017. Earlier this week Kylie also shared a Youtube video which she titled 'To Our Son'. In which she showed her ninth-month pregnancy journey. However, the couple is still yet to reveal the face of their newborn son.

Moreover, Kylie Jenner also posted pictures of herself while flaunting her baby bump. She was looking so beautiful in all-black outfit.