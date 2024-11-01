L2 Empuraan Release Date Announced: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Much Awaited Film To Hit Theatres In 2025

Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran is deep in production for his upcoming Malayalam movie L2 Empuraan, where he teams up once again with Mohanlal, who stars in the lead role. The much-anticipated release date was unveiled on Friday, confirming that the sequel will arrive in theaters on March 27, 2025.

L2 Empuraan is generating considerable excitement in the Malayalam film industry, as it marks the return of two powerhouse talents, Mohanlal and Prithviraj. Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Abraam, in this second installment of the Lucifer franchise. Alongside the release date, a new poster was revealed featuring a man clad in a white coat with a striking red dragon design on the back, hinting at the film's intense and visually compelling narrative.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will not only direct but also play a significant role as Zayed Masood, Khureshi Abraam’s trusted ally. This time, Prithviraj’s character is expected to have an expanded presence, adding depth to the storyline written by Murali Gopy. Helmed by Prithviraj and produced by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan promises an impressive cast including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar. With an ensemble like this, L2 Empuraan is set to be one of the most exciting releases in Malayalam cinema.



