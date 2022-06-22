'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track

Mumbai, June 22 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The makers of the film took to social media to share the video.

The makers had already dropped the first look of forthcoming song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi' featuring the relationship of Rupa and Laal.

In the video, Aamir was seen in a bearded look, advising Pritam: "I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment".

In the caption, Aamir's team mentions: "We couldn't agree more!

When you're honest to the tune, the magic happens #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha"."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is yet to reveal the name of the singer but the music has been given by Pritam. The song is releasing on June 24,11 Pm.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

