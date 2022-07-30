'Laal Singh Chadha' producers unveil making video of Naga Chaitanya's character

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chadha', on Friday, unveiled the making video of south actor Naga Chaitanya's character Balaraju.

Taking to Instagram, production house Aamir Khan productions shared the video, which they captioned, "A best friend that everyone would love to have! Meet Balaraju from Bodipalem, a loving and innocent friend of Laal...Take a look at Chaitanya Akkineni's adorable and heartfelt journey as Bala #LaalSinghChaddha releasing in theatres worldwide on 11th August."

In the making video, the 'Premam' actor could be seen with actor Aamir Khan in his different looks, as he shared his experience of working with 'Mr Perfectionist' and also he shed some light on how he prepared for this character.

'Laal Singh Chadha' marks the south actor's big Bollywood debut.

Apart from Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the making video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Masterpiece on the way.." a fan commented followed by heart and fire emoticons.

'Laal Singh Chadha' is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Forest Gump', which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Aamir's film will be facing a big Bollywood clash at the box office with actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan'.

