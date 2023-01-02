Lady Agatha Danbury's first look from 'Bridgerton' prequel series unveiled

The first look of young Lady Agatha Danbury from Netflix's upcoming 'Bridgerton' prequel series, 'Queen Charlotte', has been unveiled by the streamer.

According to Variety, an American media company, portrayed by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte's ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband.

While finding her own voice and power, she becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage.

The limited series' logline reads, "Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," reported Variety.

Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Director Tom Verica also executive produces alongside Betsy Beers.

Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles from 'Bridgerton' as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

India Amarteifio stars as young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest plays young King George. Sam Clemmett rounds out the cast as young Brimsley along with Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute and Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, among others, as per Variety.

