Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as her "fiance" at Paris Olympics 2024

Paris [France], July 29 : Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga stunned everyone with her performance during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The singer is also grabbing attention for another reason. She introduced Michael Polanksy, her longtime boyfriend, as "my fiance" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, whom Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, a video was posted on French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's TikTok with the caption, "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking."

In the video, taken at the venue where the swimming events are being held, she can be seen turning to Michael Polansky, the entrepreneur and tech investor she's been reportedly dating since roughly 2019 or 2020, and introducing him to Attal as "my fiance."

Reports that Gaga and Polansky were engaged first surfaced in April, when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The singer was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino (they broke up in 2019) and actor Taylor Kinney (they broke up in 2016).

Gaga performed in French during Friday night's Opening Ceremony. She sang the French-language song "Mon Truc en Plume" ("My Thing With Feathers") during a choreographed act with backup dancers. She also played the piano during the concert.

Gaga is seen wearing a stylish black corset with feathers. Gaga performed Zizi Jeanmaire's 'Mon Truc en Plumes' .

Taking to her official handle, X, she shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote a long post. In the post, she shared details about her performance and the song she sang during the opening ceremony.

Her involvement in the opening ceremony had been rumoured but unconfirmed until she took the stage on the River Seine in Paris, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

