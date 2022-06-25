Lady Gaga, Tom Daley hailed at 2022 British LGBT Awards

London, June 25 Singer-actress Lady Gaga, diver Tom Daley and the first all-male 'Strictly Come Dancing' couple were among the winners of 2022's British LGBT Awards.

According to aceshowbiz.com, Vogue director Edward Enninful and singer Alicia Keys also took home gongs at the London event on Friday.

Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, the awards show is the UK's biggest LGBT+ awards event. Enninful, 50, said when handed his 'Global Media Trailblazer' prize: "I am so honored to be part of the 2022 LGBT Awards, especially as the UK celebrates 50 years of pride.

"Growing up as a young, black gay man in West London, I could only have imagined the day when events like this would celebrate people like me, and the other incredible trailblazers recognized tonight.

"My hope is that we all continue to push for positive change for the next generation."

Keys, who was handed the 'Celebrity Ally of the Year' award, said via video link: "On a personal level, I'm honored to accept this award tonight. I've been blessed to know all kinds of people since I was a little girl and fortunately exposed to the beauty and richness of diversity. That's all colors, all religions, all styles, all beliefs, all loves, all people."

"Believe me, I know that hate is taught and judgement is taught, but we are the light and we are the love," the 41-year-old hitmaker went on to share.

"I sometimes can't believe how much hate there is to overcome, but where there is light and love, darkness and hate cannot exist."

Daley, 28, in the meantime, collected the 'Swinton Insurance Sports Personality of the Year' award after he spoke out against anti-LGBT+ laws.

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes was a surprise presenter on the night for the 'Celebrity Award' hand-out, after the former athlete broke a 34-year silence to say she is gay in mid-June. The prize was won by Gaga, reports aceshowbiz.com.

'Strictly Come Dancing' duo 35-year-old Johannes Radebe and 33-year-old John Whaite were handed the 'Media Moment of the Year' trophy by show judge Shirley Ballas after they were the first male same-sex couple on the show.

