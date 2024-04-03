Lakshmi Manchu wishes Vikrant Massey on b’day, says ‘12th Fail’ moved her ‘beyond words’

Mumbai, April 3 On his 37th birthday on Wednesday, actress Lakshmi Manchu wished Vikrant Massey and also heaped praise on him for his performance in the film '12th Fail'.

Lakshmi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the actor.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday @vikrantmassey you moved me beyond words in '12th Fail', may this year continue with blockbuster movies for you, and may your talent shine brighter than a shooting star on a clear night sky!”

The hit film '12th Fail', by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. It also stars Medha Shankr and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The film was declared a hit.

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' starring Taapsee Pannu. He also has 'The Sabarmati Report', which showcases the story of the Gujarat railway incident of 2002.

Lakshmi will next be seen in 'Adiparvam', which revolves around black magic. It will reportedly have the actress play a character tasked with freeing a girl of demonic possession.

