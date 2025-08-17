Lakshya and Sahher Bambba Shine in the Fiery Teaser of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’

Finally! The much-awaited teaser of Aryan Khan’s first directorial, The Ba**ds of Bollywood is out, and audiences have a solid reason to look forward to it! Starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, the teaser is fiery with a smooth blend of Bollywood’s classic romance and action, brought to the fore by Aryan’s lens.

Though the teaser features spicy action sequences led by Lakshya, it also carries a wave of soft romance ignited by the fresh face Sahher Bambba, who, indeed, looks promising. Given that the audiences are curious to see talented newcomers, Sahher Bambba promises to live up to their expectations and build the foundation of her bright future.





As a newcomer, Sahher makes a smooth landing with The Ba**ds of Bollywood and perfectly complements Lakshya’s on-screen energy. Going by their chemistry, it surely seems like their rapport will be one of the unmissable highlights of the show, and viewers are eager to witness it!

With Aryan Khan stepping behind the camera for the first time, and also being the writer of the series, expectations are sky high to see what he has in store. Bringing together fresh faces and an engaging storyline, the Netflix series aims to explore the intense and entertaining world of Bollywood, with a bit of roasting! As the teaser is poised to create a storm all over the internet, the upcoming preview promises to go even higher from August 20!