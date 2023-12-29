Lala Ka Laalten Trailer: Movie Based on Lalu Prasad Yadav's Life Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

The 2024 assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place on or before May 2024, aiming to elect 40 members to the 18th Lok Sabha. This election holds considerable significance in molding the political landscape of the state. Leading up to this pivotal election, the trailer for a biopic on the former Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadhav was unveiled yesterday. The trailer has been met with a noteworthy response, adding to the anticipation surrounding both the film and the impending elections.

The movie tells the story of Lalu Prasad Yadav's life in politics, from his early struggles to becoming Chief Minister. The trailer has already grabbed attention with over 77,000 views, showing people's keen interest in exploring Lalu Prasad Yadav's political journey in Bihar.Currently, the 17th Legislative Assembly is underway in Bihar, with a total of 243 members. The total membership of the Assembly was 331, including one nominated member. Dr. Shri Krishna Singh became the first leader and the first Chief Minister of the House.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, under the leadership of Dr. Nitish Kumar, is currently leading the government. The present government formed in the state is called the "Mahagathbandhan," which includes the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Congress. This government was formed in 2015, and Nitish Kumar took the oath of Chief Minister. Dr. Shri Krishna Singh also plays a significant role in this government.