Lalit Modi requests Ranveer Singh not to work with any producers for free

Businessman Lalit Modi, has become the talking point ever since he announced the relationship with actor Sushmita Sen.One of the first celebrities to react to their relationship was actor Ranveer Singh, who showered the couple with love and support. Commenting on Lalit Modi’s Instagram post with Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh has posted a comment with a heart and an evil eye amulet emoji.

Replying to Singh’s comment on his post, Lalit Modi thanked him for his good wishes and also gave him some career advice regarding cash and producers. Calling Ranveer his “brother”, Modi urged him not to work with any producers for free.Lalit Modi had tweeted, “Thank you for your kind wishes my brother. I am sorry no #ipl now. But as I said take the time out and do what you desire. Rest will come. See you when next in Europe. Big hug two both. Remember (laughing and cash emojis) no freebies to big producers. People watch you not then.”Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, announced on July 15 that he was dating the the former Miss Universe. He also clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".

