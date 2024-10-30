Lana Del Rey wanted a simple wedding and only one thing from her partner

Los Angeles, Oct 30 Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who has tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, always wanted a "simple" marriage.

She also shared that she wants her partner to believe that "love is enough", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Lana married Jeremy in a low-key ceremony in Louisiana in September and she opened up about her dreams for her partnership in an interview with Vogue Italia which was conducted shortly before she tied the knot.

Lana said: "Most of the people I met wanted Hollywood to be the third part in our relationship. When I get married, it’ll be to someone who, like me, believes that love is enough. I’ll be enough for him, and he’ll be enough for me. Someone to have children with if that happens, or just friends. I want it to be simple, I need to be with someone who wants to plan to stay home with me. Love is to be saved and that’s magic”.

She further mentioned, "I want my whole life, and everything I sing, to be the positive result of something. I believe in magic because, to me, it means being optimistic, having hope, and being able to share it”.

As per 'Female First UK', Lana and Jeremy were first linked in August when they were seen holding hands at the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, and they later went public with their love affair when they attended Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City in September. Lana is believed to have known Jeremy for several years after first sharing a selfie with him back in 2019 when she shared a social media post about his swamp tours.

She recently broke her silence on her surprise wedding revealing they are both "very happy" with married life so far.

She wrote: "Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker”.

However, the ‘Video Games’ hitmaker then commented on her own post to praise the 49-year-old alligator tour guide.

"All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor