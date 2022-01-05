Lara Dutta reacts on 'Ab Buddhi Lagne Lagi Hai comment

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta takes a dig on trollers who comments on her age, Lara in recent chit-chat with news portal said "You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like 'ab buddhi lagne lagi hai' or 'yaar ab moti ho gai hai,' and at the end of the day, you can't help it."

She further added, "I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully, but I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They are doing incredible work."

Lara also spoke about herself, and how she feels age has liberated her and cut her free from people's expectations "Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth. However, I'll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn't allow women to age gracefully," Lara said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara will next be seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.



