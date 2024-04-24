Lara Dutta Reacts on PM Modi's Muslim Quota Remark

Lara Dutta who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond,' has commented on Pm Narendra Modi's Muslim quote remarks that he made during his Rajasthan rally. Lara Dutta praised him for staying true to his beliefs. She stated that "Ultimately, you must stand by what you believe in."

While giving interview to zoom tv for her upcoming project Lara reacted to PM Modi's controversial remarks. She said "Ultimately, we are all human beings. It is very difficult to please everyone all the time. Just like actors are not immune to online criticism, neither is the Prime Minister of our country. We all handle it with determination. You cannot always walk on eggshells to avoid upsetting one side or the other. Ultimately, you must remain faithful to your beliefs and convictions. If he has the courage to do so, then congratulations. Ultimately, you must stand by what you believe in."

What PM Narendra Modi Said?

During a rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi discussed the Congress party's past statements about Muslims having the first claim on the nation's resources. He warned that if the party regains power, they would redistribute wealth to those with more children, including what he referred to as "infiltrators." Modi questioned whether hard-earned money should go to such individuals.