Lata Mangeshkar Death: PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Mumbai to pay last respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Mumbai late afternoon (4.30 pm) to pay his respects to Lata Mangeshkar as per a report in India.com. One of India’s most loved voices, the Nightingale of India was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.Earlier, in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the veteran singer left a void in our nation that can never be filled.

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.” “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”The Prime Minister also said, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.

The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. During her hospitalization period, she recovered from Covid but was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.In view of the national loss, the government has announced a mourning period of two days (February 6-7). During this, the National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect.