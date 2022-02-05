Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator; netizens pray for her recovery
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2022 04:47 PM2022-02-05T16:47:36+5:302022-02-05T16:49:03+5:30
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She has been put on a ventilator. ...
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She has been put on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, said Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.
Few days ago she had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Nearly a month back, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.
Trends on Twitter
Though her health has deteriorated once again, prayers are being offered across the country for her speedy recovery. #LataMangeshkar hashtags is trending on Twitter. People are tweeting and praying for her good health. Take a look at some of these selected tweets
Prayers and wishes for quick and speedy Recovery of @mangeshkarlata ji 🙏— Kunal Chatterjee (@KunalCh37079569) February 5, 2022
Hope for the Best 🙏
BharatRatna Lata di 🙏#LataMangeshkar
Pray for #LataMangeshkar ji recovery..She's still critical.#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/QeTRs6210l— Anil Mishra (@Anil_Mishr1) February 5, 2022
Legendary singer @mangeshkarlata's health condition has deteriorated again and she is critical. She is on ventilator.— Aarav Gautam 🇮🇳 (@IAmAarav8) February 5, 2022
Let's pray for her speedy recovery! 🙏❤#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/gm4byegNVj
pray for #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/ZLmKbzJKWU— vishwas J. More (@Thevishwasrao) February 5, 2022
Prayers for the nightingale of universe 🙏📿#Prayers#LataMangeshkar#RKVians#RahulVaidyapic.twitter.com/fdivtvuQjQ— Sree💫🦋 (@Sree121223) February 5, 2022
Wishing speedy recovery to Swar Kokila #LataMangeshkar Didi.— P.L.GHOGRA (@PLghogra) February 5, 2022
She is in ICU with Ventilator support. pic.twitter.com/PLsx7J1fnw