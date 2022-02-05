Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator; netizens pray for her recovery

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She has been put on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, said Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Few days ago she had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Nearly a month back, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Trends on Twitter

Though her health has deteriorated once again, prayers are being offered across the country for her speedy recovery. #LataMangeshkar hashtags is trending on Twitter. People are tweeting and praying for her good health. Take a look at some of these selected tweets





Prayers and wishes for quick and speedy Recovery of @mangeshkarlata ji 🙏



Hope for the Best 🙏



BharatRatna Lata di 🙏#LataMangeshkar — Kunal Chatterjee (@KunalCh37079569) February 5, 2022

Legendary singer @mangeshkarlata's health condition has deteriorated again and she is critical. She is on ventilator.



Let's pray for her speedy recovery! 🙏❤#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/gm4byegNVj — Aarav Gautam 🇮🇳 (@IAmAarav8) February 5, 2022