Lata Mangeshkar under aggressive therapy, tolerating procedures well, says Dr Pratit Samdani

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She has been put on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors.

Few days ago she had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Nearly a month back, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

