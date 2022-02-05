Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates again, put on ventilator support

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She has been put on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, said Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Few days ago she had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Nearly a month back, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

