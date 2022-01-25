Lata Mangeshkar's health shows marginal improvement, singer's team issues statement

Lata Mangeshkar is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary singer was rushed to the ICU and she continues to remain in the unit. Today her team took to social media to share her health update with fans and well-wishers. The team revealed that the 92-year-old singer's health has 'marginally' improved and that she is still in the ICU.

There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU.



Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health.

Thank you — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 25, 2022

Along with it, Lata Mangeshkar's team requested everyone to refrain from spreading 'disturbing' rumours about her health. The tweet read as, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you." Reportedly, Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID 19 a few weeks back and was hospitalised. She also reportedly is being treated for pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar's sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle had earlier informed Etimes that she has not met the veteran singer as she is in COVID 19 ward. She had also shared that puja is going on at Lata Mangeshkar's house to pray for her recovery.