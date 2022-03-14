Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred honorary doctorate

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar ill be awarded an honorary doctorate posthumously by the University of Mysore (UoM) during the 102nd convocation on March 22.Announcing this, university Vice-Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar said that it's a gift to Puneet Rajkumar on his birth anniversary. “Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the doctorate to the actor. Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini will receive the honorary doctorate,” Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar told reporters on Sunday. The chancellor added that the recognition given to the late actor is for his contribution to the world of art, social service, women's empowerment, and other areas. The late actor was a role model for all his fans and well-wishers.

Puneet's father and Kannada superstar late Dr Rajkumar was also the recipient of honour from the university.

The actor is only the second person in recent decades to receive the honorary doctorate posthumously, following Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami of Suttur Mutt. The university bestowed the doctorate on the seer in 1989, during the tenure of P. Selvie Das, the university's first and only female Vice-Chancellor. Vasudev Kalkunte Aatre, a defence scientist, and M. Mahadevaswamy, a folk musician, are the other two recipients of honorary doctorates. The Vice-Chancellor told reporters that he paid a visit to the late actor's Bengaluru home and invited the actor's family to the convocation. Prof. Kumar stated, "His wife has agreed to accept the doctorate." Dr Rajkumar, a Kannada actor, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university 46 years ago. According to the VC "At the age of seven, Puneeth Rajkumar received the national award. His contribution to cinema was outstanding. He was heavily involved in charitable work. He was a pillar of strength for Mysuru's Shakti Dhama, which his family established for the rehabilitation and development of women. All of these factors prompted us to consider his name for the honour." the VC explained. On 29 October 2021, Puneeth complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini, and died on his way to the hospital at the age of 46. The reason for his death was declared to be cardiac arrest. He was buried alongside his parents at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bangalore.

