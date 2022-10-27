Late actress Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend threatened to make her intimate photos viral

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16 at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. After her death, many actors who worked with her, or were friendly with her, have come forward to share anecdotes pertaining to her life. Recently, Vaishali’s co-star Nishant Singh Malkani has also broken his silence.

Nishant revealed that the late actress’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani had threatened her to leak their private pictures. He also mentioned that Vaishali was in depression and she took the psychiatrist's help to come out of it. In a conversation with ETimes, Nishant said, “Rahul was not letting her move on. She was in a depression. She had consulted a psychiatrist.”

Elaborating, Malkani said, “I now realise the magnitude of her problem, when I get to hear things such as Rahul wanting to show their intimate pictures to her to-be husband. Intimacy happens if you are in a relationship, but that does not mean that you threaten to share those moments with anybody else if you break up.”The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor went on to reveal, “It was a very toxic relationship. She used to cry so much on the set so many times, kabhi kabhi acting bhi nahi kar pati thi because she was under so much stress and trauma. I used to tell her to ignore him and move on.” Vaishali had made her debut with Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later on, she was seen playing significant characters in various TV shows, such as Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, among others.