Late filmmaker BR Chopra's family bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu sold for ₹183 crore

Published: June 16, 2022 08:07 PM

Film producer and director BR Chopra's Mumbai house has been sold off for a whopping ₹183 crore. BR Chopra died in 2008 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. According to a report by Economic Times, BR Chopra's bungalow which is spread over the area of 25,000-sq-ft was the family house of the producer. The house has been bought by K Raheja Corp for ₹182.76 crore and the company paid a stamp duty of ₹11 crore for the registration.K Raheja Corp acquired the property from Renu Chopra, who is BR Chopra's daughter-in-law and wife of late filmmaker Ravi Chopra. 

The property developers are reportedly planning to build a premium residential project there. The house is opposite Sea Princess Hotel, from where BR Chopra conducted his business.. Following a string of flops and some co-productions failed to take off, Chopra saw his production house slip into the losses in his last days. His son reportedly managed to salvage the property earlier from a number of creditors after repaying them and clearing the bungalow of all outstanding payments. In 1949, he produced his first film Karwat, which unfortunately turned out to be a flop. In 1951, he tried his luck again as producer and director of film Afsana which became a mega hit at the box office. In 1955, he formed his own production house BR Films. His first movie for this production house was highly successful Naya Daur.
 

