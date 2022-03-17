Late superstar Puneeth's swansong movie 'James' hits screens

Bengaluru, March 17 Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong movie 'James' hit the screens on Thursday, which is also his birthday. The movie has got one of the biggest openings in recent times.

The fans of Puneeth have decorated the theaters and organised various social service events which have created a sort of festive mood in the state.

Several political leaders and film personalities paid homage to the young actor who passed away too soon at the age of 46.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that late actor Puneeth was an asset of Kannada film industry. He will continue to live in the hearts of people forever.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he remembered the late actor with love and sadness. Puneeth still rules the hearts of crores of people, he said.

Priya Anand, the lead actress of 'James' watched the movie in Navrang theatre in Bengaluru and she could not control her tears.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, senior actor and elder brother of Puneeth said that 'James' is not just a movie but it's an emotion.

Kishore Pattikonda, the producer of the movie said that, Puneeth should have been alive to see the response for the movie. He said the team had gone to Puneeth's house and got the blessings from his family. The film is generating huge response from the audience, he said.

Director Chetan said that the fans are happy after watching their favorite star on the screen. The response is tremendous in all places. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of superstar has also wished success for the film.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security in the premises of the Kanteerava studio as huge number of Puneeth's fans are visiting his samadhi on his birthday.

