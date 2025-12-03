Lauren Graham, Amy Sherman-Palladino collaborate for a book on series 'Gilmore Girls'

Washington DC [US], December 3 : Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino, the star and creator of Gilmore Girls, respectively, will collaborate on a book of the beloved series, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan, has acquired the book and will publish it in fall 2027.

According to Hollywood, the book will feature a look back at the beloved WB/CW dramedy's production and explore how Gilmore Girls became a fixture in pop culture (including an annual viewing bump on Netflix in the fall).

Graham and Sherman-Palladino share stories from the set that they haven't told publicly before and offer insight into their creative partnership.

The announcement of the book comes on the heels of the show marking the 25th anniversary of its premiere in October 2000.

"This is THE book Gilmore Girls fans have been waiting for and that is saying a lot," Celadon Books and Flatiron Books president and publisher Deb Futter said in a statement.

"Lauren and Amy are television legends and their stories, which have not been shared before, are what TV lore is made of," added Futter as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Graham has previously written three nonfiction books and the novel Someday, Someday, Maybe.

Sherman-Palladino recently penned the foreword to Kelly Bishop's memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Amy to bring readers all our stories of the special years we spent filming Gilmore Girls, the first and second time," said Graham, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Added Sherman-Palladino, "I will jump at any chance to collaborate with Lauren Graham. On anything. Be it a boozy broad's lunch at Joe Allen's, or writing an actual book, the answer will always be 'yes.' I find myself wanting to be permanently linked to her side forever. Not sure it's healthy, for either of us, but it's just the reality of the situation," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Gilmore Girls is an American comedy-drama television series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

It stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter pair living in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

It started in 2000 and ran for seven seasons till 2007.

