Lawrence Bishnoi got Rs 4 lakh RK spring rifle to kill Salman Khan in 2018

In a major revelation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on July 10 stated that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has warned that his community and he will never forgive Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The special cell added that Bishnoi claimed that he will reconsider his decision only after the actor and his father, Salim Khan tender an apology in public. According to a report in news18.com, Bishnoi, who is currently being interrogated in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, during the police interrogation further confessed to sending messages to gangster and his accomplice Sampat Nehra, a resident of Rajgarh in Rajasthan, to kill Salman Khan.

Nehra was reportedly absconding at the time in other cases.Larwrence Bishnoi told the police that Sampat Nehra was shifted to Mumbai to kill Salman Khan and directed to do a recce of the actor’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, Nehra couldn’t get a clear shot at Salman Khan whenever he got the chance to do so as he was having a pistol and didn’t have a long-distance firing weapon so that he could attack the actor from a distance.The gangster then ordered an RK Spring rifle through a man identified as Dinesh Dagar, a co-villager of Sampat Nehra. The rifle was bought for Rs 4 lakh and the payment was reportedly made to one Anil Pandey, an associate of Dagar, as per news18.com report.The rifle was later recovered in 2018 from Dagar’s possession.