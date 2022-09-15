Lawrence Bishnoi wanted to eliminate Salman Khan at his farmhouse

In a shocking revelation, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang reportedly stayed near Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for over four months to carry out the assassination. The development comes just a few days after gangster Kapil Pandit, one of the three accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, was arrested near the Nepal border on September 11.

Bishnoi had plans to kill Khan before Moose Wala and had made Canadian gangster Goldie Brar the leader of the plan. Brar had hired Kapil Pandit (a sharpshooter of the Lawrence gang) to kill Salman Khan. The plan was set to assassinate him on his way to the Panvel farmhouse. Kapil Pandit was accompanied by two other shooters and multiple gunmen and had rented out a room in Panvel, Mumbai, close to Khan's farmhouse. They had done a thorough recee of the route that led to the farmhouse where they stayed for a month and a half.

Salman Khan's car always goes slow since the infamous hit and run incident, the shooters had found out. They also found out that most of his security is around him when he enters the farmhouse. The road that leads to the farmhouse has plenty of potholes - shooters also gathered - forcing Khan to go slower than usual on the road. The usual speed on this road is only 25 km per hour. Lawrence's shooters had even befriended the security guards of the farmhouse saying they were fans of the actor to gather more information about his movements. Khan had visited the farmhouse twice during the shooter's stay, but they had missed the attack both times.