Lawyer who fought Black Buck Case against Salman Khan kills constable

Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer who had represented the Bishnoi community in a black buck poaching case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly killed a police constable with a speeding car, according to the police.

This incident happened on Friday night near Jhalamand circle where Constable Ramesh Saran (27) was on night duty. He was rushed to AIIMS but succumbed to his injuries.

During the shooting of his blockbuster movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Bollywood actor Salman Khan allegedly killed two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani located in Kankani village near Jodhpur. He was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

In what came to be known as the 1998 Blackbuck Case, his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were also charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and under Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. However, they were all acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt. Two other people, namely Dinesh Gawr and Dushyant Singh, were also accused of being with the actors when the poaching allegedly took place.