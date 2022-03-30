Leander Paes pens sweet love for Kim Sharma as they complete a year of togetherness

Leander Paes , who is celebrating one year of togetherness, with girlfriend Kim Sharma gave their fans a sneak peek of their relationship on social media. The sports legend even penned some romantic lines for his lady love. Leander Paes posted several pictures of him with Kim Sharma and they are proof of their love and bond. The first picture is of them posing by the beach and looking stunning. In the second picture, we can see the actress in a goofy avatar posing with Leander as they seem to be at Disneyland. In the third picture, Kim plants a kiss on beaus cheeks followed by next couple of pictures of them striking a lovely pose.

Sharing the pic Leander wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mich ❤️ Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through Life’e learnings together everyday. You had me at Hello!” The Mohabbatein actress, too, shared lovely pictures with Leander and wrote, "Happy anniversary Charles...365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes"In one of the posts, shared by the actress, Leander was seen lifting a bikini-clad Kim and the viral has now gone viral. The boomerang clip seems to be from their beach vacation in the Bahamas.



