Legendary Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor ‘Innocent’ Vareed Thekkethala, died at the age of 75 at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday. The actor, mononymously known as ‘Innocent’, was placed under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support after his condition turned worse, according to Indian media reports that cited a bulletin issued by the doctors attending to him on Saturday.

A cancer survivor, Innocent was in hospital for nearly three weeks owing to cancer-related complications. He has acted in more than 750 films and is considered one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema. He has also appeared in villainous roles. Innocent's mannerisms and diction is unique in Malayalam cinema and he wildly caught the attention of the Malayalam audience. This made him almost a phenomenon in the Malayalam comedy scene, also making him a hot favorite for mimicry artistes