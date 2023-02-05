Legendary singer Vani Jairam cremated with state honours

Legendary singer Vani Jairam who passed away in Chennai on Saturday, February 4, at 78, was cremated on Sunday, February 5, with full state honours. She was found dead at her residence in Nungambakkam's Haddows Road in Chennai. According to reports, she fell down and injured her forehead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and popular names from the film industry condoled her death. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on January 25.

Reportedly, Vani Jayaram lived alone in her house in Nungambakkam, Chennai and did not open the door when her servant maid arrived yesterday noon. Later with the help of the singer’s sister who had a spare key, they entered the house and found the singer laying on the floor after getting injured. Jairam was born in 1945 as Kalaivani. She started her singing career in Hindi and her first breakthrough came in 1971 with Guddi. In her career spanning five decades, she had recorded over 10,000 songs in 19 languages.