Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], September 9 : Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed details about the next phase of his life, stating that he has started "slowing down".

Speaking to People, the Oscar-winning actor assured that he won't quit acting but will become more picky about his projects in the future.

"I'm slowing down a bit," DiCaprio said. He further shared how he can't say no to certain opportunities, referring to working with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson on 'One Battle After Another'.

"I think anytime would've been the right time, to be honest. Ever since I met Paul early on and saw Boogie Nights, I've been an obsessive fan of his work, and I've watched all his movies. His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last," the 'Titanic' star explained why the film felt the "right" decision, as quoted by People.

Leonardo DiCaprio also reflected on what matters to him more at 50, adding, "Awards can come and go, accolades, box office can come and go, but those pieces of art, that you still talk about and still think about and still question. Those are the films that we strive for as actors. And Paul is the dude of our generation that does them."

Leonardo DiCaprio was present at the world premiere of 'One Battle After Another', which was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Others to walk the red carpet were Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

The film has already amassed rave reviews, including one from Steven Spielberg.

During a Q&A session at the Directors Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles, Spielberg said, "What an insane movie, oh my God. There is more action in the first hour of this than every other film you've ever directed put together. Everything, it is really incredible," as quoted by Variety.

'One Battle After Another' follows DiCaprio's character as a washed-up revolutionary who must save his teenage daughter from an enemy from the past.

The film will hit theatres on September 26.

