Leonardo DiCaprio to donate $1 million to LA fire relief efforts

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is donating $1 million to help Los Angeles recover from the devastating wildfires.

The Oscar winner announced on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, January 15 that he is donating $1 million toward relief efforts, reports people.com.

"The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts," he wrote.

"Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund — organizations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most," added the “Don't Look Up” actor.

DiCaprio, who grew up in L.A., co-founded Re:wild, and he wrote that its Rapid Response Program is "uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies."

The wildfires that sparked on Jan. 7 have become the most destructive in L.A. history, with thousands of people displaced and a death toll currently set at 25.

Jamie Lee Curtis' family pledged to donate $1 million toward disaster relief efforts to support "our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," she said on January 9.

Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry and more stars have volunteered to help first responders and families affected by the fires.

Grammy-winner Beyoncé is helping those affected by the Los Angeles fires through her BeyGOOD charity foundation. The charity foundation was said to donate $2.5 million to help families rebuild after they’ve suffered losses, reports variety.com.

The Walt Disney Company pledged $15 million to relief and rebuilding efforts for communities, while Paramount and Fox Corp. donated $1 million with contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Warner Music and Blavatnik Foundation announced an initial $1 million commitment to the Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

In addition to direct financial donations, Live Nation is planning to hold a FireAid benefit concert at Inglewood, CA’s Intuit Dome on January 30.

