Lesia Diak’s Drama ‘Dad’s Lullaby’ set for Asia Premiere at 2024 Dharamshala International Film Festival

Mumbai, Nov 9 Ukrainian film director and producer Lesia Diak’s war centric docu-drama ‘Dad’s Lullaby’ is all set to have its Asia premiere at the Dharamshala International Film Festival 2024.

The docu-drama centered on the Russia-Ukraine war premiered globally in the Documentary Competition section at the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival and was recently showcased at DocLisboa 2024.

Speaking about the film's Asia premiere, Lesia shared, “I am truly honoured to present Dad's Lullaby and share the story of war veteran Serhiy, his family, and my journey with Indian audiences. We hope the story of Serhiy and his family will resonate with them. We are grateful to the Dharamshala International Film Festival for hosting our Asia premiere, and I believe the film will help raise awareness of the harsh realities Ukraine faces amid Russian aggression.”

‘Dad’s Lullaby’ presents a powerful, intimate portrayal of the profound personal and emotional toll of war, centering on Serhiy, a Ukrainian veteran who returns home after three years of conflict. As he reunites with his family, Serhiy confronts the lingering trauma of his experiences and grapples with the difficult journey of reconnecting with his wife and three young sons, each relationship strained by his long absence and his haunting memories of war.

It is being said that Lesia brings a profoundly personal perspective to the film, inspired by her own experiences and connection with a war veteran. In 2016, inspired by the emotional challenges she faced in her relationship with a Ukrainian soldier, Lesia launched a blog for partners of veterans, which laid the foundation for “Dad’s Lullaby.”

Marking Lesia's debut as a feature filmmaker, the film was also penned by her and follows her acclaimed short documentary Wounds, which earned the Best Documentary Award at the 2024 Zlin Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

‘Dad's Lullaby’ is co-produced by Lesia along with Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Elena Martin, and Hrvoje Osvadić.

