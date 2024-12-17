'Let's do it', Krysten Ritter excited to revive her Jessica Jones character for MCU

Washington [USA], December 17 : American actress Krysten Ritter is set to return to the MCU to reprise her role in Marvel's Jessica Jones.

The Gilmore Girls actress expressed excitement about working with Marvel again to revive her iconic role after Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, shared his interest in bringing the character back, reported Deadline.

Krysten Ritter reacted to Winderbaum's comments made at the D23 Brazil Expo, where he expressed his desire for Jessica Jones to return.

"Brad Winderbaum said that? That's really exciting to hear. Isn't he the guy who makes the call?" Ritter told ComicBook during an interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as quoted by Deadline.

"Come on, Brad! Let's get it going. Let's do it. I'll be ready," she added.

Created by Melissa Rosenberg, Jessica Jones was a three-season Netflix series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The series follows Ritter as the titular heroine, an ex-superhero who opens her own investigative agency. The show was part of a larger storyline that culminated in the limited series The Defenders, which also featured Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Following the launch of Disney+, Marvel ended its association with Netflix and halted further seasons of its shows. However, the Defenders saga is getting new life and will return to the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again.

Krysten Ritter is also known for her roles in series such as Veronica Mars, Gilmore Girls, Breaking Bad, and Love & Death, as well as films including El Camino, What Happens in Vegas, and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Meanwhile, Marvel is also bringing back Chris Evans for the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, the new film promises to reunite fans with some of their favourite characters while introducing fresh twists and multiverse elements, confirmed Deadline.

While Evans' exact role remains under wraps, it has been reported that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will return as Captain America, continuing his journey with the iconic mantle.

Speculation suggests Evans may not reprise his role as Captain America directly, but there is still a possibility of him returning as Steve Rogers, a character he famously portrayed for nearly a decade in the MCU.

