Liger: Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors for losses, after Vijay Deverakonda’s actioner flops miserably at box-office

‘Liger’ Hindi has concluded its first week run at the box office with a low score. After a decent weekend collection, the film dropped massively from Monday. ‘Liger’ Hindi earned Rs 1.25 crore through previews and opened with Rs 4.50 crore on last Friday. The film went on to collect a total of Rs 18 crore nett at the end of its first week, reports Boxofficeindia. ‘Liger’ found few takers in Nizam / Andhra circuits, while it scored decently in CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha markets. Gujarat / Saurashtra markets scored disappointing numbers.

The film has turned out to be a disaster at the box office amid 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media. It is now being reported that Puri Jagannadh is planning to compensate the distributors for the film's losses. According to Telugu 360, Dil Raju, who distributed Liger in Vizag, recently met Puri Jagannadh along with NV Prasad and informed him about the losses that they have incurred because of the film's failure. It is being said that all the distributors will be meeting the director to compensate for their losses. The report also states that Puri Jagannadh has apparently promised to do so and their meeting is expected to take place this week. Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, Liger turned out to be a complete disaster.