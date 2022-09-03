Lil Baby announces third studio album, sets October release date

American rapper and songwriter Lil Baby has announced his third studio record 'It's Only Me' along with revealing the album art and its October 14 release date.

According to Variety, he took to his Instagram handle on Friday and wrote, "I know it's been a long time coming but I'm coming harder and harder." Lil Baby's last solo studio album was 'My Turn', which dropped in February 2020 and has since been certified quadruple platinum.

In 2021, he released 'The Voice of the Heroes', a collaborative 18-track record with Chicago emcee Lil Durk.

The album cover of 'It's Only Me' features a Mount Rushmore-style depiction of Lil Baby's different life stages in a similar expressionist painting style that began with 'My Turn'.

The goats from his 2020 album cover have begun growing horns in the 'It's Only Me' cover, a not-so-subtle indication of where Lil Baby believes his rap career is heading, reported Variety.

Lil Baby has just finished touring alongside R&B singer Chris Brown for the 'One of Them Ones' tour, which wrapped up in Las Vegas on August 27.

He also appeared on multiple cuts off DJ Khaled's recently released 'God Did' album, including the Bee Gees-inspired lead single 'Staying Alive' with Drake.

An Amazon Original documentary titled 'Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby', directed by Karam Gill recently began streaming on Prime Video.

As per Variety, Lil Baby's album announcement also coincides with the release of his single 'Detox', which was accompanied by a music video where Lil Baby shows off his boxing, finance brokering and yoga instructing chops.

( With inputs from ANI )

