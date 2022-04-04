Lil Nas X lights up Grammy Awards 2022 with a powerful performance

Rapper Lil Nas X delivered a monumental performance, taking the Grammys stage to perform a medley of his hits, including 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Industry Baby', for which he was joined by Jack Harlow.

Following an introduction by Trevor Noah, Nas X started his performance with 'Dead Right Now', backed by a line of drummers.

After performing 'Dead Right Now' in a sparkling black cape-like outfit, Nas X moved backstage while a video montage played for viewers highlighting the controversy surrounding the music video for his much-talked-about single 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)'.

Along with tweets and news articles flashing onscreen from those who criticised the song, voices of various newscasters could also be heard panning 'Montero' for its risque religious and sexual themes.

Nas X then reappeared on stage in a diamond-encrusted shirt, which exposed his stomach and left one arm bare. There, he sang the previously alluded title track before he transitioned to perform his song 'Industry Baby', featuring a cameo by fellow rapper Jack Harlow in a different outfit.

Nas X scored five Grammy nominations at this year's ceremony, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best melodic rap performance and best music video. The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

( With inputs from ANI )

